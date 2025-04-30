Vietnam Pavilion Opens at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Vietnam pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka finally opened to visitors Wednesday, more than two weeks after the Expo began in the western Japan city.

"We are so glad to celebrate the opening of our pavilion on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War," a pavilion official said. "It's meaningful to share peace and cooperation at this large international exposition."

The pavilion includes illustrations of folk costumes and displays handicrafts and jewelry from Vietnam. There are also cultural performances.

At present, the Osaka Expo pavilions of India, Nepal and Brunei remain unopened.

