"Many" Honda Cars Coming In: Trump

Washington, April 30 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Japanese and other foreign automakers to expand their vehicle production in the United States.

"We have many Hondas coming in," Trump said in a speech in Michigan, a center of the U.S. auto industry, referring to Japan's Honda Motor Co. "We don't want them to build them in Japan. ... We want them to build them here," he added.

Trump touted achievements of high tariffs, including on vehicles and auto parts, imposed under his administration, saying, "This is going to create more jobs in this state and this country, and to help these automakers bringing their factories home as rapidly as possible."

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his willingness to hold tariff negotiations with China. "They want to make a deal," he said. "We're going to make a deal, but it's going to be a fair deal."

