Akazawa Leaves for 2nd Round of Tariff Talks with U.S.

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa voiced his eagerness to make progress in the upcoming second round of tariff negotiations with the United States as he left for the country on Wednesday.

"We're always considering how we can reach an agreement that will build a win-win relationship (for Japan and the United States), so we can take even one step forward," Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator in the tariff talks, told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

During his three-day visit to the United States, Akazawa will attend the second round of the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations on Thursday. He said he expects to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

When he last visited the United States earlier this month, Akazawa met with President Donald Trump, in addition to Bessent and Greer.

The Japanese side is seen continuing to seek exemptions from U.S. tariff measures, especially additional auto tariffs and reciprocal tariffs based on the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian nation.

