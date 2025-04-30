Fuji Media to Swing into Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it expects to swing into a net loss in the year that ended in March due to the fallout of a scandal over its response to a sexual assault involving former television star Masahiro Nakai.

The parent of Fuji Television Network Inc. expects to post a consolidated net loss of 20.1 billion yen, its first loss since the Japanese TV broadcaster shifted to the holding company structure.

Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu and three outside directors at the parent company will step down at a shareholders' meeting in June. The company previously said they would remain on the board.

The three outside directors are Yoshishige Shimatani, chairman of film studio Toho Co., Kiyoto Saito, president of radio broadcaster Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Inc., and Yuzaburo Mogi, honorary chairman of food company Kikkoman Co.

The reshuffle comes as Fuji Media adopted measures to prevent a repeat of the scandal, including scrapping its advisor system, introducing a retirement age system for executives and setting a term limit for outside directors.

