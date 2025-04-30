Ex-Leaders of Japan's Komeito Meet with CPC Official

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Former leaders of Japan's junior ruling party Komeito held talks with a senior official of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Natsuo Yamaguchi and Keiichi Ishii, former heads of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, exchanged views on culture and education with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC's Central Committee.

"It's important to build deep interactions across various fields, such as education, culture and sports, not just between political parties," Yamaguchi told the press after the meeting.

During their three-day trip to China through Wednesday, Yamaguchi and others visited Tsinghua University in Beijing and a local Japanese school in Tianjin.

