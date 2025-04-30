Embattled Fuji Media's President to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Embattled Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that President Osamu Kanemitsu and three outside directors will step down at a general shareholders meeting in June.

The three outside directors are Yoshishige Shimatani, Kiyoto Saito and Yuzaburo Mogi. Their departure was decided at a board meeting on the day.

Fuji Media, the parent company of Fuji Television Network Inc., also said that the group is projected to log a consolidated net loss of 20.1 billion yen for fiscal 2024, which ended in March, against its previous forecast of a 9.8-billion-yen profit, due to impairment losses of 26 billion yen on Fuji TV's fixed assets.

On the same day, Kanemitsu and Fuji TV president Kenji Shimizu visited the communications ministry and submitted a report on preventive measures in response to a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]