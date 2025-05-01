EV Charging Format to Be Discussed in Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 30 (Jiji Press)--With Japan and the United States set to hold the second round of their tariff negotiations on Thursday, the two sides are expected to discuss Japan's electric vehicle charging format, known as CHAdeMO.

The U.S. side has taken issue with Japan's subsidies for developing CHAdeMO stations, but not for chargers based on foreign standards, such as those of U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is set to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

While U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is pressing Japan to increase its auto and agricultural imports from his country, the Japanese government is looking at proposals to relax rules for applying simplified certification procedures for imported vehicles and to expand soybean and corn imports.

"Although we cannot give up our national interests, Japanese companies are suffering losses every day," Akazawa said before leaving for the United States on Wednesday. "We need to 'make haste slowly,'" he added.

