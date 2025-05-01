Scandal-Hit Fuji TV Breaks Away from Fun-Centered Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Scandal-hit Fuji Television Network Inc. has announced details of its reform plans, including a departure from its four-decade-old slogan focusing on fun.

The broadcaster said Wednesday that it will adopt a "human rights first" approach, in the face of public criticism over its handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

The slogan, "If it's not fun, it's not TV," was championed in the 1980s by former company heavyweight Hisashi Hieda, who was head of programming at the time and built the company's golden age. It symbolized the company's culture, which led to a slew of hit dramas and variety shows.

"It's a distorted idea that you can sacrifice something else to do something fun," Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu said. "It shouldn't come at anyone's expense."

Under the reform plans, Fuji TV will restructure its organization, including the dissolution and reorganization of its key programing and variety show production departments.

