LDP’s Onodera Preps Akazawa for U.S. Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Itsunori Onodera, policy chief of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa in the United States on Wednesday to help him prepare for tariff negotiations with the United States.

Akazawa, Tokyo’s chief negotiator for the talks, arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday morning for a fresh round of discussions over tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I gave Akazawa input on information I obtained during my stay” in the United States through discussions with Congress members, Onodera told reporters after meeting with the minister. “I want to support (the negotiations).”

Onodera, along with former LDP Election Strategy Committee chief Shinjiro Koizumi, visited a hotel where Akazawa is staying. They held two meetings totaling around 90 minutes.

Upon his arrival in the United States, the minister told reporters the series of tariff measures by the Trump administration was “causing serious damage to (Japan’s) economy,” and re-emphasized Tokyo’s stance of calling for their review in negotiations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]