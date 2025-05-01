India Pavilion Opens at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The India Pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka opened Thursday, 18 days after the start of the six-month event in the western Japan city.

It exhibits space exploration technologies and information technologies, areas in which the South Asian country has strengths. Also on display are local handicrafts.

A highlight at the pavilion is a model of the Chandrayaan-3 unmanned probe, which made an unprecedented landing near the moon's south pole in 2023. Visitors can also watch a video introducing the history of India's space research.

The India Pavilion is a Type X pavilion, for which Japan, the host nation of the Osaka Expo, builds its basic structure and each participating country prepares its exterior and interior.

As the Brunei Pavilion was launched also on Thursday, Nepal is the only participating nation that has yet to open its pavilion as of the day.

