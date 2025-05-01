Japan, EU to Strengthen Economic Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic security minister Minoru Kiuchi and his European Union counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, on Wednesday agreed to deepen cooperation on economic security, such as strengthening supply chains.

It was the first meeting between Japanese and European economic security ministers.

After the talks at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Kiuchi told a press conference that "the scope of security has expanded to include the economic and technology fields."

"It is important to build supply chains that are not overly dependent on any one country, while working not only with the United States, (Japan's) ally, but also with European countries that share common values," he said.

Kiuchi said his discussions with Sefcovic, commissioner for trade and economic security, focused on economic security, even at a time of growing concern about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures on global supply chains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]