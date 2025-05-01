Man Arrested in Osaka after Hitting 7 Kids with Car

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A 28-year-old man was arrested in the western Japan city of Osaka on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after ramming his car into seven elementary school children.

The students were reportedly conscious after the incident that occurred around 1:35 p.m. in the city's Nishinari Ward, although one was said to have her jawbone broken. The six others suffered light injuries, such as bruises.

The Osaka prefectural police arrested Yuki Yazawa, an unemployed man living in Tokyo, on suspicion of injuring the seven male and female children who were walking home from school by hitting them with the car he was driving with the intention of killing them.

The police quoted him as saying, "I tried to kill elementary school students by running them over as I'd got fed up with everything and thought about murder."

According to the Osaka municipal board of education, five of the seven students are second graders and the other two are third graders.

