Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Punishes 8 Executives over Insider Trading

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. said Thursday that it will punish eight executives over insider trading involving a former department chief at its Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank unit.

The eight executives include Kazuya Oyama, president of the bank who will face a 30 pct pay cut for three months.

Oyama, while apologizing for the scandal, said at a press conference, "I will lead efforts to regain trust."

A committee set up by the parent company to investigate the scandal said that it has found no evidence of the bank's systematic involvement in the case and insider trading involving any other employees or executives.

Appointing employees with weak morals to senior posts negatively impacts corporate culture, the committee said.

