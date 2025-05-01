Underlying Inflation to Slow for Now: BOJ's Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's underlying inflation is expected to slow temporarily amid uncertainty over global trade stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday.

"Uncertainty over trade polices is extremely high, and we'll make decisions without prejudgment," Ueda told a press conference after the central bank decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at a two-day policy-setting meeting, while lowering its inflation and growth forecasts.

Still, he said that the virtuous cycle of wage and price increases will continue despite sluggish price and wage growth.

The BOJ chief noted that the central bank will continue to adjust its monetary easing if its economic and price outlook materializes, but added that it will decide the pace of rate hikes flexibly.

A rate hike is "quite possible if we are confident that inflation will reach 2 pct around the second half of next fiscal year," Ueda said.

