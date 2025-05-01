MinebeaMitsumi Raises Tender Offer for Shibaura Electronics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese bearing maker MinebeaMitsumi Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its tender offer for domestic sensor maker Shibaura Electronics Co. to 5,500 yen per share from 4,500 yen.

The price is higher than the 5,400 yen offered by Taiwanese electronics parts maker Yageo Corp., which made an unsolicited offer for Shibaura Electronics.

MinebeaMitsumi is scheduled to buy Shibaura Electronics shares from Friday to June 2. It now plans to spend up to 82.6 billion yen on the offer, sharply up from initially planned some 67.6 billion yen.

"We don't intend to do (price competition) endlessly," MinebeaMitsumi Chairman and CEO Yoshihisa Kainuma told a news conference in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Shibaura Electronics expressed its support for the tender offer from MinebeaMitsumi and recommended that shareholders apply for it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]