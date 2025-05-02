Truck Driver Confirmed Dead 3 Months after Saitama Road Collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Yashio, Saitama Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--A search team on Friday found a person inside the cab of a truck that fell into a sinkhole created on a road in Saitama Prefecture in January and confirmed the death of what appeared to be the 74-year-old driver of the truck.

The body was taken to the Saitama Prefectural Police's Soka Station past 8 a.m.

Police officers and firefighters started searching for the missing male truck driver at around 4:20 a.m. following the installation of a ventilation system to remove deadly hydrogen sulfide from a sewer pipe in which the cab had been stuck and a scaffold for going inside the pipe under the prefectural road in the city of Yashio.

The truck fell into the sinkhole created at the center of an intersection on Jan. 28. The road collapse is believed to have been caused by the pipe's rupture

Search work had been prevented by the soft ground conditions and the sinkhole's expansion due to a massive influx of rainwater.

