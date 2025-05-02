4 Japan Automakers See Higher U.S. Sales on Last-Minute Demand

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese automakers Thursday reported rises in new vehicles sales in the United States in April, boosted by last-minute demand reflecting concern that car prices will rise due to the additional automotive tariffs.

Sales at Toyota Motor Corp. rose 10.0 pct from a year earlier to 233,045 units. Its Lexus luxury brand, made mainly in Japan, saw a 23.5 pct jump to 35,174 units.

"Sales remained brisk, partly because consumers took account of the impact of the tariffs," a Toyota official said.

Honda Motor Co.'s sales grew 18.1 pct to 137,656 units, and Mazda Motor Corp. saw its sales surge 21.0 pct to 37,660 units.

At Subaru Corp., sales rose 0.3 pct to 56,011 units.

