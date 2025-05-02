Japan, U.S. Hold 2nd Round of Tariff Talks, Eyeing June Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States held the second round of their tariff negotiations in Washington on Thursday, with an eye toward an agreement between their leaders in June.

"We further deepened our concrete discussions on trade expansion, nontariff barriers, economic security and other fields," Japan's top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said after the meeting.

The two sides agreed to hold the next ministerial meeting as early as in mid-May, aiming to realize an agreement between their leaders the following month.

On the possibility of a June agreement, economic revitalization minister Akazawa said, "It'll be good if we find ourselves at that stage."

In Thursday's 130-minute session, held at the Treasury Department, Akazawa met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

