Japan, U.S. Hold 2nd Round of Tariff Talks

Washington, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States held the second round of their tariff negotiations in Washington on Thursday.

"We further deepened our concrete discussions with the U.S. side on expanding trade, nontariff barriers, economic security and other fields," Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who leads the negotiations on the Japanese side, said after the meeting.

Akazawa said that both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on their primary interests.

"We made progress toward reaching an agreement as soon as possible," he added.

The Japanese side told the U.S. side that the tariff measures of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump were extremely regrettable, according to Akazawa.

