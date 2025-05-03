Trump Visit to Osaka Expo Seen Depending on Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Some in the Japanese government are hoping that U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, possibly on his country's national day at the Expo on July 19.

If it happens, a Trump visit to the Osaka Expo could provide a tailwind to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election, expected to be held on July 20, observers said.

Still, it is likely to depend on progress in Japan-U.S. negotiations over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

"I felt a good response about (Trump's possible) participation in the Expo," economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator, told reporters after meeting with the president in Washington in April.

At the meeting, Akazawa presented Trump a gold-colored soft vinyl coin bank in the shape of Myaku-Myaku, the Expo's official mascot. The coin bank sells for 8,800 yen including tax.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]