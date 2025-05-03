Diet Debate on Constitution Active under Minority Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives' Commission on the Constitution is holding active discussions at a time when Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is leading a minority government.

After the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition failed to win a two-thirds majority in the Lower House election last year, parties cautious about constitutional amendment are confident they can block proposals they don't support. Such a majority is necessary for revising the Constitution.

Since 2012, parties positive about constitutional amendment, including the LDP, Komeito and Nippon Ishin, had maintained a two-third majority in the Lower House.

Still, the changed voting balance does not mean greater momentum for building a consensus, as the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan remain far apart on the issue.

In a Diet debate among party leaders on April 23, Seiji Maehara, co-head of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), stressed the need to revise the Constitution. In response, Ishiba, president of the LDP, said, "We must hold discussions on the Constitution."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]