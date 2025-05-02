Japan Emperor Meets with Heads of San Marino

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with San Marino Captains Regent Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi at his residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

During the 30-minute talks, the visiting heads of state noted that the two nations will mark 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2026, expressing delight with progress in the friendly and cooperative ties, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Bronzetti and Righi invited the Emperor to San Marino.

Emperor Naruhito showed them three pictures taken during his visit to the European country in 1984, during his time studying in England, saying, "It was a pleasure to receive a warm welcome."

The Emperor also expressed concern about the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic in San Marino.

