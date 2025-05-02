ANA, JAL Enjoy Solid Annual Sales Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airlines ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines posted solid sales growth for the year ended in March thanks to robust demand from foreign visitors to the country and outbound business passengers.

ANA's sales climbed 10.0 pct from the previous year to a record high of 2,261.8 billion yen. JAL's sales grew 11.6 pct to 1,844 billion yen, their highest level since the company went public again in 2012 after bankruptcy.

International passenger revenue at All Nippon Airways, the core subsidiary of ANA, topped 800 billion yen for the first time.

JAL and its budget airline units enjoyed brisk demand for flights from North America.

ANA expects higher sales and lower profits for the year ending in March 2026, while JAL estimates sales and profit increases for the year.

