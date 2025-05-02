3 JR Firms Post Sales, Profit Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan Railways Group firms reported sales and profit growth for the year ended in March thanks to brisk travel demand from visitors to the country.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, saw its sales increase 5.8 pct from the previous year to 2,887.5 billion yen. Sales at Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, rose 7.1 pct to 1,831.8 billion yen. West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, posted a 4.5 pct increase in sales to 1,707.9 billion yen.

JR Tokai and JR West saw their transportation service revenues exceed those in the year ended in March 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. JR East's transportation service revenues recovered to about 95 pct of the pre-pandemic level.

JR Tokai's net profit rose 19.3 pct to 458.4 billion yen and JR West's net profit climbed 15.4 pct to 113.9 billion yen, both hitting record highs.

JR East and JR West expect higher sales and profits for the year ending in March 2026, while JR Tokai estimates higher sales but lower profit due to higher labor costs.

