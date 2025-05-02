Japanese Securities Firms to Compensate for Illegal Trade Damages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Ten major Japanese securities firms will compensate for damages from unauthorized trades linked to hacked online accounts, the Japan Securities Dealers Association said Friday.

The 10 companies are SBI Securities Co., Rakuten Securities Inc., Monex Inc., Matsui Securities Co., Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co., Nomura Securities Co., Daiwa Securities Co., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Mizuho Securities Co.

Illegal trades using hacked accounts were confirmed at the nine companies other than Mizuho.

Subject to the compensation are damages from such unauthorized trades made since January. The extent of the damages to be covered will vary by customer and company.

Nomura said in a statement that it will provide a certain amount of compensation according to individual circumstances. Rakuten and SBI said they will contact affected customers this month or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]