3 Major Japanese Traders Expect Lower Profits

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Three of seven major Japanese trading companies expect to post lower consolidated profits for the year ending in March 2026, citing uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Mitsubishi Corp. expects its net profit to decrease 26.4 pct from the previous year to 700 billion. Mitsui & Co.'s net profit is projected to drop 14.5 pct to 770 billion yen. Toyota Tsusho Corp. forecasts a 6.2 pct decline in net profit to 340 billion yen.

Itochu Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Sojitz Corp. anticipate higher profits. But they said their profits will be reduced by billions to tens of billions of yen by the possible economic impact of Trump's tariffs.

CEOs expressed concerns about a possible tariff-induced global economic downturn.

"I think there could be a global recession," said Shingo Ueno, president and CEO of Sumitomo.

