U.S. Imposes Additional 25 Pct Tariffs on Auto Parts

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 3 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump introduced an additional tariff of 25 pct on imported auto parts at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday.

The U.S. government has announced a two-year measure to reduce the tariff burden on imported auto parts used in vehicles manufactured in the United States.

The Trump administration aims to revive the U.S. manufacturing industry by prompting automakers to transfer their supply chains to the United States.

The additional tariff of 25 pct on vehicles imported to the country took effect on April 3.

With automobiles and auto parts accounting for some 30 pct of Japan's overall exports to the United States, the series of add-on tariffs look certain to deal a major blow to Japanese automakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]