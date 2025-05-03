Princess Aiko Delivers 1st Address in Official Duty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko delivered an address at the opening ceremony of the 23rd meeting of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine in Tokyo on Saturday.

It was the first time for the daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to make an address during an official duty.

The princess noted that Japan has overhauled and upgraded its medical system through its experiences of major disasters such as the January 1995 powerful earthquake in and around the western city of Kobe and the March 2011 giant earthquake and tsunami in the Tohoku northeastern region.

"I believe this meeting is a meaningful opportunity to pass on your rich experiences and knowledge to young generations who will play major roles in the future," she added.

Princess Aiko, who works for the Japanese Red Cross Society, has been interested in emergency medical care and disaster rescue activities, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]