Japan Parties Apart on Social Media Regulations over Elections

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's ruling and opposition parties in a television debate Saturday broadly agreed on the need to regulate false social media information regarding elections but were apart over specific measures.

Ichiro Aisawa, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on the Election System, said, "We first need to use existing laws and regulations, such as the public offices election law and the Penal Code."

"It is very important to clarify the responsibilities of social media service providers," he said.

Noting that people may vote based on social media information whose authenticity is unknown, Hiroshi Ogushi, executive deputy president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that "it is necessary to introduce regulations in light of relations between social media and elections."

Hitoshi Aoyagi, policy chief of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), agreed, saying, "Freedom of expression does not mean that anything is allowed."

