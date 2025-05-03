U.S. Aims to Focus on Reciprocal Tariffs in Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump told Japan in their second ministerial meeting on Washington's tariff policy that it aims to focus mainly on reciprocal tariffs in its negotiations with Tokyo while not including duties on automobiles, steel and aluminum, it was learned Friday.

At the second round of negotiations, held in Washington on Thursday, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others for about 130 minutes.

While the U.S. side showed its intention to discuss mainly reciprocal tariffs, Japan, with an aim to put tariffs on specific areas such as automobiles also on the agenda, urged Washington again to review a series of its additional tariff measures.

At a press conference after the meeting, Akazawa said that the two sides deepened concrete discussions on trade expansion, nontariff barriers and cooperation in economic security.

The chief Japanese tariff negotiator expressed his hope that an agreement will be reached between the leaders of the two countries in June after intensive ministerial talks in or after mid-May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]