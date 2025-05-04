Man Arrested over Body Found in Bag in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Saturday arrested a man, 27, for allegedly abandoning a body that was found in a bag in his house in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The body was identified as that of Asahi Okazaki, a 20-year-old part-timer and Kawasaki resident, who was once a girlfriend of the suspect, Hideyuki Shirai, according to the Kanagawa prefectural police department.

Shirai admitted to the allegations in police questioning and said he was once in a dating relationship with Okazaki. The Kanagawa police will continue their investigations into the case, suspecting that Shirai knows about circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.

Okazaki's body was found under the floor of the suspect's house, according to investigative sources. The prefectural police department suspects that the man hid the body to prevent it from being found.

As part of the investigations, the police plan to ask relatives of Shirai who were living with the suspect.

