Ishiba Prioritizes Emergency Responses, SDF in Constitution Reform

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba suggested Saturday that he will place top priority on emergency responses and the clarification of the Self-Defense Forces in a proposed overhaul of the Constitution.

In underlining the need for such constitutional reform steps, Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, referred to the deteriorating security environment surrounding Japan and the possibility of major natural disasters hitting the country, such as a powerful earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Ishiba showed the policy in a video message he sent to a rally held in Tokyo by a private organization promoting constitutional reform on the day, when the country marked its first Constitution Day since the LDP-led ruling coalition lost its House of Representatives majority following its defeat in last October's general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The LDP has compiled a four-point constitutional reform proposal, specifically calling for clarifying the SDF in pacifist Article 9 of the Constitution, creating an emergency clause, canceling the mergers of two pairs of neighboring prefectural constituencies of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, in western Japan and enhancing the country's education.

The LDP will make efforts to further advance discussions at the commissions on the Constitution at both Diet chambers and help the parliament propose constitutional amendments at an early date for a national referendum, Ishiba said.

