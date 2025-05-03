Ishiba Vows to Seek Review of All U.S. Tariff Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed on Saturday to urge the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider all of its additional tariff measures introduced recently.

"We are discussing all tariff measures," Ishiba told reporters after being briefed at his official residence earlier in the day by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on his latest visit to the United States.

"There is a gap in positions between Japan and the United States," Ishiba said, adding that Tokyo and Washington are not in a situation where they can find common ground.

Akazawa met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other U.S. officials for the second round of bilateral tariff negotiations in Washington on Thursday.

In the session, the U.S. side reportedly told Japan that it does not plan to discuss automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs in its negotiations with Tokyo while focusing on so-called reciprocal tariffs.

