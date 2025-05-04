Suspect in Child Attack Says He Dislikes Those Without Hardship

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 4 (Jiji Press)--A man arrested for attempted murder after plowing his car into elementary school children in western Japan this month has told police that he dislikes people living without hardship, investigative sources said Sunday.

The Osaka prefectural police department is investigating how and why the 28-year-old suspect, Yuki Yazawa, committed the assault.

In the incident that took place on a road in the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, seven elementary school children on their way home were hit by an SUV driven by Yazawa and suffered injuries.

Yazawa voluntarily quit his job as radiographer late last month, according to the sources.

He rented the SUV at a rental car shop near Shin-Osaka Station on the night of Tuesday. Yazawa did not return the vehicle to the shop by the deadline of 8 a.m. Thursday and used it in the attack, the sources said.

