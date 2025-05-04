Police Officer, Cake Shop Worker High on Dream Job List in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Police officer, as well as cake shop and bakery worker ranked high on the list of dream jobs among children in Japan, a private-sector survey has found.

The survey, conducted by major chemical maker Kuraray Co., asked children enrolling in elementary school in fiscal 2025 what they want to be when they grow up, and 4,000 kids gave answers online.

The survey results were announced ahead of Children's Day in the country on Monday.

Cake shop and bakery worker topped the overall rankings covering both boys and girls, chosen by 11.7 pct of the respondents, followed by police officer, picked by 10.5 pct, and athlete, selected by 8.5 pct.

Among boys, police officer was picked by 16.1 pct to rank top for the first time in two years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]