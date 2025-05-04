ADB Chief Kanda Seeks Innovative Solutions to Uncertainties

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda on Sunday stressed the importance of addressing in a new approach rapidly growing uncertainties over the world economy attributed to factors including U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"With the new uncertainties facing our developing member countries, it is important to explore innovative solutions together," he said at a press conference at the Manila-based ADB's four-day annual meeting that started the same day in Milan, Italy.

It is the first time for Kanda, who assumed his current post in February, to attend an ADB annual meeting.

Kanda, former Japanese finance minister for international affairs, said that Asian countries, which have promoted their development while reaping benefits from the free trade system, are vulnerable to threats.

The ADB is prepared to provide support to safeguard developing countries from external shocks, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]