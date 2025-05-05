Japan Not Mulling Sale of U.S. Treasury Bonds: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan is not considering the idea of using possible sale of U.S. Treasury bonds it holds as a tool in its tariff negotiations with the United States, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday.

Kato made the remark at a press conference in Milan, Italy.

In Washington late last month, Kato held talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a television program later, Kato said telling the U.S. side that the Japanese government will not sell its Treasury bond holdings easily could be its card in the bilateral negotiations.

By country, Japan had 1,125.9 billion dollars' worth of Treasury bonds as of February this year and was thus the largest investor in U.S. government bonds, according to recent data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

