Ex-PM Kishida, Indonesian Leader Reaffirm Cooperation

Jakarta, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have reaffirmed their countries' cooperation to maintain and strengthen the rule of law and free trade, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

Kishida and Prabowo had a two-hour dinner meeting at the president's private residence in Jakarta on Sunday evening. He handed the president a letter from his successor, Shigeru Ishiba, the former Japanese leader told reporters after the meeting.

Kishida said he told the president that Japan will continue to emphasize a rules-based, free and open international order and a multilateral free trade system, and that Indonesia is an important partner for Japan.

Kishida and Prabowo exchanged views on U.S. tariffs and a tit-for-tat tariff war between the United States and China.

The two also agreed to promote the Asia Zero-Emission Community initiative for cooperation on decarbonization, which Kishida worked on during his tenure as prime minister.

