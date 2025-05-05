Emperor Emeritus to Be Hospitalized for Heart Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito will be admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital in the Japanese capital's Bunkyo Ward from Tuesday for heart tests, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The 91-year-old former Emperor has been diagnosed with a high probability of myocardial ischemia, which occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is insufficient, according to the agency.

It will be the first time for the Emperor Emeritus to be hospitalized since February-March 2012, when he underwent coronary bypass surgery at the age of 78.

According to his aides, the Emperor Emeritus had regular health checks in mid-April, during which signs of possible myocardial ischemia were observed on an electrocardiogram. As a result of a re-examination at his residence in Minato Ward, it was learned on Sunday that he is likely suffering from myocardial ischemia.

With no symptoms, the Emperor Emeritus had continued his routine morning and evening walks until Sunday, but skipped the morning walk on Monday. He also decided to postpone a plan to stay at the Hayama Imperial Villa with Empress Emerita Michiko from Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]