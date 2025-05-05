ADB Decides to Hold Annual Meeting in Nagoya in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Asian Development Bank formally decided Monday to hold its 60th annual meeting in the central Japan city of Nagoya in 2027.

At the ongoing ADB annual meeting in Milan, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said in a speech on the day that his country is looking forward to hosting the 2027 event.

It will be the first time in 10 years for the ADB's annual meeting to be held in Japan. The 2017 meeting was held in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The ADB, an international financial institution with a total of 69 member economies, plays roles such as providing low-interest loans to developing countries. Its current and past presidents have all come from Japan, which, along with the United States, is its largest contributor.

Japan has so far hosted five ADB annual meetings since the bank's inaugural meeting in Tokyo in 1966.

