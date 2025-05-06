Saplings from A-Bombed Tree Planted at U.N. Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Saplings from a persimmon tree that survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima were planted in an event at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday.

The event was planned by U.N. employees, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the founding of the United Nations.

Participants in the event included Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kazuyuki Yamazaki and U.N. General Assembly President Philemon Yang.

Nakamitsu expressed hope that the trees will grow big and allow many people to enjoy their fruit, which will symbolize peace and revival.

The saplings were grown from seeds collected from a persimmon tree exposed to the blast and radiation from the atomic bomb just 530 meters from the center of the explosion in Hiroshima.

