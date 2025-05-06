Chilean Pres. to Visit Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Chilean President Gabriel Boric will visit Japan from Friday in his first trip to the country since his inauguration in March 2022, the presidential office said Monday.

Chile, the world's largest copper producer, apparently hopes to strengthen its economic ties with Japan amid concerns over the global economy due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Boric will also visit China.

According to local media, Boric will meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during his stay in Japan. He will also inspect the World Exposition in Osaka and attend his country's "national day" event May 12.

