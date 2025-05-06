U.S. Agriculture Sec. to Visit Japan for Trade Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Monday that she will visit Japan and some other countries soon for talks over the tariff policy of President Donald Trump's administration.

Rollins told reporters that she will hold talks with Britain next week and later go to Italy, Vietnam, Japan and India. Over Japan, she indicated the possibility of asking for market-opening measures for agricultural products.

Japan and the United States began full-scale negotiations on U.S. tariffs last month. Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has visited the United States twice to talk with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials.

The two countries plan to have intensive ministerial negotiations from as early as mid-May. Trump complains about Japanese tariffs on agricultural imports including rice.

