Views Split in Japan over Regulation of Online Sexual Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Opinions are split in Japan over whether to regulate sexual content in online advertisements, as advocates seek measures to better protect children while critics worry about possible infringements on freedom of expression.

The government has shown its intention to address the situation in which sexual ads are often found posted on websites that may be seen by children.

Orangepage Inc., which publishes cooking and other magazines, has received criticism for sexual ads displayed on its website.

"Ads that eluded the screening and filtering by advertising networks have been displayed," the Tokyo-based company said on X in March, extending its apologies.

Lawmakers such as Takae Ito of the opposition Democratic Party for the People and Eriko Yamatani of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party requested the government to address the issue quickly at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in March and on other occasions

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]