Japan's Emperor Emeritus Hospitalized for Heart Exam

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 91, was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday for a heart examination after being diagnosed with a high possibility of myocardial ischemia.

The former Emperor was hospitalized for the first time since February 2012, when he underwent coronary artery bypass surgery.

The father of Emperor Naruhito arrived at the hospital by car around 3 p.m., accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko, 90.

In a routine checkup at the Hospital of the Imperial Household in mid-April, the Emperor Emeritus was suspected of having myocardial ischemia, or a lack of blood flow to the heart. Following a re-examination at his residence, he was diagnosed with a high possibility of the condition Sunday.

In July 2022, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency. He has since been receiving treatment, including medication and fluid intake restrictions.

