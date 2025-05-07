Japan Preparing for Future Pandemics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has been taking steps to prepare for future pandemics since it downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that includes influenza two years ago.

"We'll work to strengthen our health crisis management system by bringing together various forms of knowledge and powers," Norihiro Kokudo, who heads the Japan Institute for Health Security, said at its inaugural ceremony in April.

JIHS, created through the merger of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, promotes research on infectious diseases, from the basics to clinical practice. It provides advice to the government and the public.

Following the COVID downgrade in May 2023, the government established the Cabinet Agency for Infectious Disease Crisis Management, which coordinates with other government agencies on measures against infectious diseases, in September that year. The health ministry has set up an organization to tackle infectious diseases.

In July 2024, the government updated its action plan for dealing with outbreaks of serious infectious diseases. The new plan puts priority on preparations, including information gathering and research on vaccines and treatments.

