Ex-PM Kishida, Malaysian Leader Affirm Cooperation

Kuala Lumpur, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have reaffirmed their countries' cooperation in areas such as decarbonization and energy transition.

Kishida handed the Malaysian prime minister a letter from his successor, Shigeru Ishiba, at a meeting in the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya on Tuesday, the former Japanese leader said at a press conference.

They also exchanged views on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

"We were able to deepen our friendship after a long time," Kishida said, referring to a series of meetings he held with the Malaysian prime minister during his tenure as prime minister.

"We had a frank exchange of views based on a relationship of trust," Kishida said.

