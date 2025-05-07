J-Pop Group Arashi to End Activities Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese pop group Arashi has announced that it will end its activities after holding a concert tour around next spring.

According to the announcement made through the website of the group's paid fan club on Tuesday, the fan club's activities will also be terminated, at the end of May 2026.

The five-member male idol group is composed of Masaki Aiba, 42, Jun Matsumoto, 41, Kazunari Ninomiya, 41, Satoshi Ohno, 44, and Sho Sakurai, 43.

After its debut in 1999, Arashi released many hit songs, supported by a wide fan base. The group performed in "Kohaku Uta Gassen" (red and white song battle), the iconic year-end music show of Japan Broadcasting Corp., the country's public broadcaster better known as NHK, for 12 years in a row.

Despite its popularity, Arashi suspended its activities as a group at the end of 2020 after holding an online concert on New Year's eve, with leader Ohno taking a break from the show business indefinitely.

