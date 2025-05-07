New German Govt to Deepen Defense Ties with Japan: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Germany's new government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to deepen defense cooperation with Japan, according to a senior think tank official.

In view of disruptions to international cooperation caused by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Germany is increasingly acknowledging the need to work with "partners that really do share" common values, Alexandra Sakaki, deputy head of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs' Asia Division, said in an interview with Jiji Press.

The European power has enhanced its military commitment in the Indo-Pacific region by deploying warships and fighter jets to Japan, with an aim to counter China's hegemonic moves.

Pointing out that Johann Wadephul, an experienced politician well versed in Japan-Germany affairs, was appointed foreign minister, Sakaki said the new administration will "focus very much on Japan."

Especially the defense industry and economic security will be the next target areas for bilateral cooperation, she suggested.

