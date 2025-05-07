LDP, Komeito Aiming for Economic Measures before Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito agreed Wednesday that new economic measures should be drawn up before this summer's House of Councillors election.

Based on the agreement struck at a meeting of their secretaries-general and parliamentary affairs chiefs, the two parties are expected to advance talks on the matter while keeping a close watch on the course of Japan-U.S. negotiations on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

"We'll also consider tax cuts and cash benefits" as options, LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters after the meeting. "We need to take economic measures satisfactory to the public before the Upper House election."

Komeito proposed a study on tax cuts as well as cash benefits to support low-income people, and the LDP showed an intention to put them on the agenda, according to Sakamoto.

The LDP and Komeito officials also agreed on the need to strengthen the government's planned program to provide subsidies to help lower electricity and gas bills for July-September.

